It's official, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R reveal is happening in June

The next-generation Honda Civic Type R is one of the most highly-anticipated cars of the year, and it's been teased relentlessly.

Last month, we saw the fully camouflaged car break the front-wheel-drive lap record at Suzuka, with the automaker stating "now, onto the world stage." This led us to believe the car may attempt to break more FWD track records before it's even revealed.

While we haven't seen anything else like that from the upcoming hot hatch just yet, Honda Australia director, Stephen Collins, announced the world debut will take place next month.

"It will be shown in the full – there's been a lot of camouflaged stuff shown – in June during the European summer," Collins says.

The global premiere will be followed by its first US appearance at the start of July during the NTT IndyCar Series event at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. But interestingly, the prototype will still be wearing its camo at the Ohio event.

The new Civic Type R is expected to use an evolution of its turbocharged 2.0-litre engine. The old FK8 model produces 235kW, but enthusiasts are hoping the Type R will be even more powerful.

There were early rumours that the vehicle would have a hybrid powertrain, but it looks as though this won't be the case, and that the vehicle will retain its internal combustion engine. Honda has already confirmed that it will be offered exclusively with a manual gearbox.

We'll hopefully see more track record attempts from the hot hatch, perhaps taking on the lap record at the Nurburgring for the fastest FWD production car. The title is currently held by the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R with a time of 7 minutes and 40.1 seconds which it achieved in April 2019.