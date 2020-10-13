Italian exotic: Would you pay $55K for this tiny Maserati?

Back in 2015, Abarth whipped the covers off the 595, which was basically just a Fiat 500 on steroids. And to add some exclusivity to it, the 595 was also released with Ferrari and Maserati badges.

Interestingly, the resulting 695 Tributo Ferrari became the only non-Ferrari built car to ever wear a Ferrari badge, and while these cars stole the spotlight, the Maserati version was a lot rarer.

Compared to the 1199 Tributo Ferrari models built, just 499 Edizione Maserati Abarth models were produced. And just like the Ferrari, they came with an extremely expensive price tag.

The Abarth 695 Edizione Maserati features exclusive style details and technical features developed by Abarth engineers for Maserati.

To start with, the 1.4 Turbo T-Jet 16v engine is boosted to 180 HP and teamed with the electrically operated Abarth Competizione manual gearbox with steering wheel controls, which enhances the performance of the engine with reduced gearshift times as well as offering an experience of superior comfort behind the wheel.

To improve performance, in particular for acceleration, the car is fitted with performance tires on 17 alloy wheels featuring a special Maserati-inspired Neptune design.

The ride and braking system have also been strengthened to cope with the extra power: Brembo 305 mm disc brakes with grey fixed four-piston calipers and special Koni shock absorbers guarantee performance in complete safety.

