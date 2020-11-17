Home / News / Italian police Lamborghini covers 480km in two hours to deliver donor kidney

Italian police Lamborghini covers 480km in two hours to deliver donor kidney

By News.com.au • 17/11/2020
Speed kills, right? Though that road safety message has been drummed into Australian drivers without pause, Italy’s police force has demonstrated speed can be a force for good.

All you need is a highly-trained driver, an exotic supercar, the blessing of highway patrol officers, and a legitimate need for speed.

Italian police have a handful of high-performance Lamborghini Huracan supercars used for a number of official duties including organ transportation.

Used when a helicopter isn’t deemed appropriate for the job, the V10-powered Lambo has a special organ cooling compartment ahead of the front wheels, along with emergency lights, radios and other equipment necessary for emergency work.

The machine made headlines in November with a high-speed run from Rome to Padua, reportedly completing the 483 kilometre run at an average speed of more than 230km/h.

Police said a human kidney carried by the Lambo was successfully transplanted into a patient at Gemelli University Hospital.

Health authorities said the transplant was the result of a scheduled procedure between a live donor and recipient, allowing police to plan their operation ahead of time.

- News.com.au

 

Lamborghini
