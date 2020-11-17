Italian police Lamborghini covers 480km in two hours to deliver donor kidney

Speed kills, right? Though that road safety message has been drummed into Australian drivers without pause, Italy’s police force has demonstrated speed can be a force for good.

All you need is a highly-trained driver, an exotic supercar, the blessing of highway patrol officers, and a legitimate need for speed.

Grazie alla nostra @Lamborghini Huracan abbiamo trasportato in tempo il rene di un donatore per il trapianto a una persona

“Per salvare una vita non servono superpoteri” anche solidarietà, tecnologia ed efficienza aiutano @CNTrapianti @MinisteroSalute #essercisempre#5novembre pic.twitter.com/teUxqbMgvW — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) November 5, 2020

Italian police have a handful of high-performance Lamborghini Huracan supercars used for a number of official duties including organ transportation.

Used when a helicopter isn’t deemed appropriate for the job, the V10-powered Lambo has a special organ cooling compartment ahead of the front wheels, along with emergency lights, radios and other equipment necessary for emergency work.

The machine made headlines in November with a high-speed run from Rome to Padua, reportedly completing the 483 kilometre run at an average speed of more than 230km/h.

Police said a human kidney carried by the Lambo was successfully transplanted into a patient at Gemelli University Hospital.