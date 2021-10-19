IWC joins forces with Hot Wheels to create an epic watch and Mercedes-Benz set

Swiss watchmakers IWC (International Watch Company) have joined forces with Hot Wheels to create a watch and mini Mercdes-Benz 300SL Gullwing toy set titled “Racing Works.”

The project commemorates the 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting, in which Austrian driver, Laura Kraihamer, raced the iconic German vehicle.

Made for collectors, the set includes the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition “IWC x Hot WheelsTM Racing Works” and a miniature Hot Wheels Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Racing Works Edition.” The set comes packages inside a special metal toolbox.

The watch has a black and grey colour scheme, with laser-engraced checkered racing flag patterns across the face. "Hot Wheels" is engraved on the left side of the case. The backside features a stylised "68."

The car itself is stylised to match that of the original, with a “68” on the doors and hood.

“It was a chance meeting with Hot Wheels designer Manson Cheung that kick-started our partnership,” says Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen.

“Our shared passion for automotive design and mechanical watches led to a meeting between the design teams of both brands at the Mattel Design Center in El Segundo. We instantly connected, speaking the same language of design, art, and engineering.”

Just 50 sets will be made, the first of which will be auctioned online, with the proceeds going to the Two Bit Circus Foundation. The remaining 49 will be sold near the end of October, priced at $10,000 USD.