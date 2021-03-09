IWD special: Women's World Car of the Year announced

The Land Rover Defender has been chosen as the Women's World Car of the Year (WWCOTY). It was announced to coincide with International Women's Day (IWD) in the Northern Hemisphere (March 8).

The Defender was initially selected as Top Medium SUV, one of nine class winners in different categories that had to "represent excellence in their segments based on safety, comfort, technology, and value for the money". But the Land Rover has now claimed the overall award.

The other category winners were Peugeot 208 (Urban Car), Skoda Octavia (Family Car), Lexus LC500 cabriolet (Luxury Car), Ferrari F8 Spider (Sport Car), Peugeot 2008 (Urban SUV), Kia Sorento (Large SUV), Ford F-150 (4x4/Pick Up) and Honda e (EV).

The voting methodology started by choosing the three best models in each category, before narrowing those picks down to the individual winners. Eligible vehicles were launched between January and December 2020. As in previous years, votes were certified by the independent auditor Grant Thornton New Zealand.

The organisation acknowledges that this year, voting was more complicated due to the pandemic, which limited each juror’s ability to drive.

But it says jurors made an extra effort to get behind the wheel of these vehicles to evaluate them in time for voting.

This is the eleventh year for WWCOTY, utilising a team of 50 motoring journalists from 38 countries. It is the only jury in the automotive world composed exclusively of women.

The objective of the awards is simply to choose the "best cars of the year," says WWCOTY.

"These are not 'women’s cars' because there is no such thing. Instead, cars are chosen based on the principles that guide all consumers including safety, quality, price, design, driving dynamics, and environmental impact."

WWCOTY was created by New Zealand motoring journalist Sandy Myhre in 2009. She is currently honorary president, while Marta García (Spain) serves as executive president.