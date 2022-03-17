Jaguar reveals EV battery recycling initiative

In the age of the electric vehicle, one of the biggest arguments against this new form of transport surrounds what is meant to happen with the batteries after a car has finished with them.

Though battery recycling schemes aren't new, Jaguar is the latest brand to jump on board and has revealed the Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System (ESS).

Built alongside Pramac, this ESS system was used during preparations for Formula E by Jaguar TCS Racing. The team used it for running diagnostic equipment on the track, as well as supplying auxiliary power to the Jaguar pit garage.

Using end-of-life I-Pace batteries, these ESS units have a capacity of 125kWh, which is enough to power a regular home for up to one week. The battery system is connected to a bi-directional converter and is powered via solar panels.

What's more, the units feature a Type 2 EV charger, and are able to charge an electric vehicle at up to 22kW.

The I-Pace batteries that it uses are warranted for eight years, or up to 160,000km, in which time they must maintain a state of health of at least 70 per cent.

Once it drops below that point, the batteries can be replaced and either put to use in another EV, put into an ESS unit.

Once the battery has reached the end of its service in an ESS unit, Jaguar notes that at least 95 per cent of it is recyclable.

Right now, these ESS units are only available for commercial hire, but we wouldn't be surprised to see Jaguar open them up for the public.