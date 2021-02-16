Jaguar reveals plans to become all-electric by 2025

As emissions regulations tighten in Europe, traditional brands are having to drastically reduce carbon output across vehicle line-ups by shifting to EV production.

While we're heard rumours of mainstream brands thinking about making the switch to become all-electric, we're yet to see one actually do it, but British brand Jaguar has given itself just a few years to do so.

Click here to view all Jaguar listings on DRIVEN

During an announcement by Jaguar Land Rover's new CEO Thierry Bolloré, it was revealed that both brands are set for a large shake-up in the coming years, with Jaguar becoming a pure electric car brand.

Dubbed 'Reimagine', the new strategy will see Jaguar fill its line-up entirely with EVs by 2025, and Land Rover will introduce six new all-electric models by 2026, with the first landing in 2024.

This move comes with the goal of converting 100 per cent of Jaguar sales by 2030 to emissions-free, and 60 per cent of Land Rover sales.

Making a drastic move like this does always come at a cost, and in Jaguar's case, it's the new XJ sedan. Despite only being 18 months of production, the British brand has decided to can the whole project.

“Jaguar Land Rover is unique in the global automotive industry,” said Bolloré. “Designers of peerless models, an unrivaled understanding of the future luxury needs of its customers, emotionally rich brand equity. The Reimagine strategy allows us to enhance and celebrate that uniqueness like never before. Together, we can design an even more sustainable and positive impact on the world around us.”

To build on the zero-emissions model, Jaguar will also be investing heavily in hydrogen fuel cell technology, in the hope of trialing these vehicle within the next 12 months.

Currently, the only EV sold by the British brand is the I-Pace, which is an electric SUV that starts from $149,900 here in New Zealand.