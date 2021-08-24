James Bond's $34 million Aston Martin found 25 years after being stolen

Alongside the Delorean and the General Lee, James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 from the movie 'Goldfinger' is one of the most iconic vehicles that has ever appeared on the silver screen.

To film the classic 007 flick, a total of four Aston Martin DB5s were used, but the most famous one ended up getting stolen from a private hangar in Florida back in 1997.

According to a recent report, this car was the only one of the four to feature working gadgets that include ejector seats, tire-shredders, a bulletproof shield, as well as oil, smoke, and water sprayers.

The last time that this car sold was back in 1986, where it fetched around $400,000 (which equates to around $1 million when accounting for inflation), this car is said to be worth around $34 million now.

The Telegraph recently reported that the VIN number of a recently spotted Aston Martin DB5 matches the one that was stolen all those years ago, and claims that it now belongs to a collector in the Middle East.

“There are major automobile collectors in those countries and I have intelligence that the car could be in one of them and may have even traveled between them,” Christopher A Marinello of Art Recovery International told the Telegraph.

“I’m hopeful that the possessor will come forward voluntarily before I have to make an announcement. It’s my policy to give possessors of stolen and looted objects every opportunity to do the right thing.”

It is believed that the current owner bought the DB5 without knowing that it was originally stolen from the collection of Anthony Pugliese III.

A US$100,000 reward has been offered by Pugliese for any information leading to the return of the iconic DB5.