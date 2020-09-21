Japanese gold: Nissan Skyline GT-R sells for over $400K at auction

It's arguably the most iconic car to ever come out of Japan, so there's no wonder why R34 GT-R prices are shooting through the roof as they start to become legal to import into the US.

Just a few years ago, you would be able to buy an R34 GT-R in reasonable condition for around $60,000, but those days are a distant memory with American buyers exponentially driving up prices.

Click here to view all Nissan Skyline listings on DRIVEN

As a perfect example of this, an almost-perfect Millenium Jade GT-R cross the auction block over the weekend, where it ended up selling for more than $400,000 when all costs importing taxes were accounted for.

Only 285 M-Spec Nur R34s were ever built, making it one of the rarest GT-Rs in existence, but this exclusively probably doesn't justify the monumental final price that it fetched.

Like the regular GT-Rs, the M-Spec was powered by a twin-turbo, 2.6-litre straight-six engine that reportedly made just over 200kW according to a "gentleman's" agreement.' In reality, this figure was more like 250kW, or well over 300hp.

While the R34 wasn't as iconic as the R32 GT-R that came before it, the R34 gained legendary status after being used in the Fast and Furious movies, and being the last Skyline GT-R.

Officially, Americans will be allowed to register and drive these R34 GT-Rs on their roads in 2024, meaning that these prices are still yet to increase as that date draws closer.