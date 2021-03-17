Jayco unveils new safety tech across 2021 RV line-up

Now that international travel isn't an option, travellers are looking at exploring their backyard, and is there anything more Kiwi than hitting the road with a caravan in tow?

As Jayco is Australasia's leading RV manufacturer, heading out to any holiday destination around New Zealand and not seeing one of their products is easier said than done. For the new 2021 line-up, Jayco is expecting to expand on this success through the introduction of some fancy safety tech across the product range.

The new range of caravans include the Lippert Sway Command, a feature that enhances road safety, especially when it comes to emergency manoeuvres at high speeds and comes standard in the popular Jayco Journey, Expanda Pop Tops, Silverline, Work’N’Play, Basestation, CrossTrak and All Terrain.

Jayco has also introduced the new Lippert Tire Linc Tyre Pressure Monitoring System in a large portion of its 2021 range. The system alerts customers when there is a pressure problem or a leak in the tyre, which minimises issues or tyre blowouts while on the road.

“Kiwis have embraced the caravanning lifestyle in a big way with the largest market segment increase being families. We’ve seen a giant rise of Kiwis wanting to head away in our most popular family caravan – Jayco Journey 22ft caravan, which has increased by 132 percent year on year.”

“We’re always looking for new ways to make the caravanning experience safer and more effortless for our customers. The new smart technology and safety features that we have introduced into our 2021 range gives our customers reassurance, confidence and peace of mind while they travel,” Mr Jones said.

The majority of the new range RVs, which includes the all-new CrossHaul Toy Hauler, features Projecta’s Intelli-Jay power management system, have been designed and built exclusively to meet the lighting and electrical requirements of Jayco RVs.

Ken Miller, Jayco Global Sourcing Component Innovation and Technologies Manager, says the system offers a complete power management solution, allowing travellers the freedom to control and monitor lighting, electrical and water systems, from a smart phone or tablet through Bluetooth.

“Projecta, one of the biggest brands in automotive and 4WD, custom-designed this system exclusively for Jayco caravans, camper trailers and motorhomes. The new battery management system means customers will be able to check battery levels, view water tank levels and much more – all at the touch of a button.

“This year, we’ve also included a lithium battery in Jayco Silverline and All Terrain Models as a standard feature. With more and more people going off grid, lithium battery is better for power efficiency. It has a higher energy density, voltage capacity and lower self-discharge rate compared to other rechargeable batteries,” said Mr Miller.

At the heart of the Intelli-Jay system is a transformer that unifies all wiring in a Jayco caravan at a central point, managing the charging of the battery, solar and the distribution of DC power to appliances, pumps and lighting throughout.

“Intelli-Jay incorporates a host of safeguards, including short circuit, reverse polarity, overload, over-temperature and over-voltage protections for complete peace of mind for your next great escape,” said Mr Miller.

Jayco continues to champion the caravanning industry to innovate and improve the overall caravanning holiday experience for customers.

“Jayco has over 45 years’ experience in the caravanning manufacturing industry and it's that knowledge and expertise that continues to shape how we evolve caravanning in Australia and New Zealand.”

“Ultimately, it’s down to providing Jayco customers with the best caravanning experience so they can create lasting and memorable moments with their families and friends whilst being safe and knowing they’re looked after. It’s that simple for Jayco,” says Mr Jones.