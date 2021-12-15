Jeep extends offer of special edition Tuscadero pink Wrangler

In August, Jeep produced a bunch of special edition Wrangler's in Tuscadero pink. While it was expected that this shade of “chromatic magenta” would be popular in the States, it's clear Jeep didn't realise just how many people would order the limited-time colour option.

The offer was only meant to run through November, but Jeep has just announced that it will extend the Tuscadero pink Wrangler offer, as a result of its popularity.

Find Jeep Wranglers for sale on Driven

Since August, the colour option has been ordered almost 30,000 times, making it the most popular Wrangler special edition colour option this year.

“We expected Tuscadero to be popular and the customer response has been overwhelmingly strong,” says Jim Morrison, VP, and head of Jeep Brand North America. “It’s so popular, we’re extending production into 2022 model-year to meet strong customer demand. Customers can place an order through December of this year.”

It was the first time the Wrangler was offered in this colour, and was available on all Jeep models alongside three other special edition colours: Chief Blue, Nacho, and Gecko.

“With the Jeep brand celebrating its 80th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to launch a confident and custom colour on the most iconic Jeep vehicle – both of which are designed to break the mould and stand out on the road and trails,” Morrison said back in August.

“What’s unique about colours like Tuscadero is that they draw a huge enthusiast following because they’re exciting, authentic, and stand out, much like the Jeep community.”

The paint option will continue to be available in the US on other models too, like the Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe, and 392.