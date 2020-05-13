Jeep responds to video of botched Wrangler 4x4 crash test

As cars become safer and safer, two of the world's most renowned off-roaders, the Suzuki Jimny and Jeep Wrangler, continue to be put in the spotlight over safety concerns.

The Wrangler made global headlines late last week following a unique crash test in the United States, where it rolled over onto its side during a 'small overlap front' test. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), who conducted the test, said the roll-over was "not an acceptable outcome for a frontal crash", labelling its rating as "Marginal".

Photo / IIHS

The flip occured twice in two IIHS tests. Jeep reportedly requested a change of prepulsion system for the second test, in order to confirm that it was the car and not the process causing the roll, only for the Wrangler to roll a second time.

"Rollovers — even partial ones like those that occurred in the Wrangler tests — are especially dangerous crashes, in part due to the risk of complete or partial ejection," they said. "This is a particular concern in the Wrangler, which has a roof and doors that can be removed. The Wrangler also lacks side curtain airbags designed to deploy in a rollover to keep occupants inside."

The result comes under scrutiny from both Europe's NCAP organisation and Australia's ANCAP organisation, regarding the safety of the Wrangler. In the case of ANCAP, the Wrangler initially scored a one-star safety rating in its first test, before being bumped to a three-star rating.

These adventure off-roaders find themselves vulnerable to modern crash testing because of simpler construction and, in the case of the Wrangler, a unique detaching glasshouse made for those out adventuring.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reponded to the test by saying it will "evaluate" the IIHS' results.