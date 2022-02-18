Jeep's extra large Grand Cherokee L confirmed for New Zealand

Almost as iconic as the Wrangler, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has been a valuable vehicle in Jeep's local line-up for some years now, and that's set to improve with the inclusion of the Grand Cherokee L this year.

It was recently confirmed that the larger Grand Cherokee would be touching down locally later this year, which would mean buyers would have three Cherokee options to choose from.

If you're wondering what makes the Grand Cherokee L different from the regular vehicle, it lies in the third row of seating, something that the regular SUV was never granted.

Over in America, it serves as a middle ground between the Grand Cherokee and the Wagoneer, which is a similar size to Hyundai's Palisade. It's unlikely that New Zealand will ever see the Wagoneer as it isn't built in a right-hand drive configuration.

While details remain scarce around local spec, it was recently confirmed that Australia would be getting the L in three specs; Night Eagle, Limited, and the Summit Reserve.

All three of these SUVs are powered by the same 3.6-litre petrol V6, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

With a low-range transfer case and adjustable air suspension, it should also be able to live up to Jeep's iconic off-road ability in a more subdued way.

Local pricing is yet to be confirmed, but Australia's range starts around the $90,000 mark, so we wouldn't be surprised to see similar figures here.