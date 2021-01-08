Jeep's new Grand Cherokee L could be the ultimate family hauler

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee L is pitched as the ultimate family car.

It has 12 USB outlets, three rows of seats, wireless smartphone connectivity and more cup holders than a gold class cinema.

And it has a sophisticated camera allowing parents up front to keep a watchful eye over rear seat passengers.

Jeep’s “rear-seat monitoring camera” employs a high-definition lens mounted in the roof of the car to “allow the driver to quickly view the entire cabin, as well as easily zoom in on each seat location”.

Infrared lights surrounding the camera illuminate the second and third rows in low-light conditions.

The same technology is used by security cameras in some cinemas to keep tabs on viewers.

Live video from the camera is shown on a 10-inch central display with sat nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 19-speaker McIntosh stereo.

The driver gets a 10-inch digital screen and a suite of safety features including auto emergency braking and lane keeping assistance.

Now available with seven seats, the Grand Cherokee L is Jeep’s answer to the likes of Hyundai’s Palisade or the Audi Q7 — full-sized SUVs loaded with equipment and technology. It gets four-zone climate control, heated and cooled massaging seats, leather trim and open-pore wood veneers.

Jeep’s contender has genuine off-road ability through four-wheel-drive traction with an optional low-range transfer case and electronic limited-slip differential, plus driving modes to suit tricky conditions.

Air suspension offers more than 270mm of ground clearance, along with the ability to lower the car for easy access on the school run.

Initially powered in the US by a choice of petrol V6 and V8 engines, the new Grand Cherokee offers 216kW/348Nm or 266kW/529Nm outputs.

An electric model is on the horizon, and we wouldn’t bet against high-performance SRT or Trackhawk versions with Hemi V8 power.

The high-tech cabin and butch new looks will also be available in a slightly smaller five-seat version set to be unveiled later this year.