JLR to drop 'Land Rover' brand after 75 years, new four-door Jaguar GT EV on the way

JLR has announced it will radically regroup its model lines under a "House of Brands" approach, with Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar forming four brand pillars.

"Land Rover" will no longer be the unifying brand for vehicles or dealerships, although the classic green oval will continue to appear (less prominently) as a "trust mark".

It's the latest step in JLR's Reimagine strategy, announced this week at JLR’s centre in Gaydon. Chief executive officer Adrian Mardell says the changes will "reposition the company as an electric-first, modern luxury carmaker by 2030".

JLR's Halewood plant in the UK will become an all-electric production facility and its next generation medium-size SUV architecture, electrified modular architecture (EMA), will now be pure-electric.

The company also confirmed it will accept orders for a brand new all-electric Range Rover from later this year. The first of its "next generation medium-size modern luxury SUVs" will be launched in 2025 and built at Halewood.

While the EMA platform will now be electric only, JLR says it will retain the flexible modular longitudinal architecture (MLA) on which Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are currently built, continuing to offer internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and battery electric vehicle (BEV) options for its current models.

Before the end of the decade, JLR is promising the Range Rover, Discovery, Defender collections will each have a pure electric model; it's already well-known that Jaguar will be going entirely electric.

The first of three pure-electric "reimagined modern luxury Jaguars" will be a four-door GT built in Solihull in the West Midlands, UK. It will have "power output more than any previous Jaguar", a range up to 700km and be built on its own unique architecture, named JEA.

More details of the new GT will be released later this year, before going on sale in selected markets in 2024, with deliveries in 2025.