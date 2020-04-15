Jonah Lomu's record-breaking Nissan Patrol for sale in NZ

To some, owning a piece of legendary All Blacks memorabilia may be a signed ball from the 2007 World Cup, or a pair of Richie McCaw's boots. But how about one of Jonah Lomu's most prized vehicles.

Alongside playing some of the best rugby that anyone had ever seen, Jonah was a certified car guy, who used his rugby pay checks to fund an incredible collection of vehicles. From American muscle to Japanese racers, he had it all.

One of Jonah's most prized vehicles was this 1997 Nissan Patrol that was dubbed "Jonah's SPL Wagon'. Once worth upwards of $100,000, it was recently listed on Driven for only half of that.

Built by Fusion, the SPL (Sound Pressure Level) Wagon was fitted out with an incredible sound system that was capable of a whopping 163 decibels. For context, a jet engine only reaches 140.

It was one of the cars that were entered in a world record event for the loudest car. While it wasn't the loudest in the world, it managed to claim the title for New Zealand.

No less than eight 12-inch subwoofers can be found inside the SUV, which are powered by eight Fusion amplifiers. The listing states that the vehicle has been professionally valued at $67,500.

Sounds aside, the Patrol is a factory 4x4 five-speed manual model, powered by a 4.1-litre petrol V8 engine.

To make room for the spectacular sound system, the rear passenger compartment was removed, leaving room for just two occupants at the front. A custom dash and Fusion-branded buckets have replaced the standard interior.

With just 123,000KM on the clock this is one of the lower mileage Patrols on the market, and considering that it's never seen an off-road track it's probably one of the best condition examples in NZ.

If you are interested, here's the listing will all the details.