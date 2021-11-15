Kanye's 'Runaway' film features obscure Czech supercar

The Czech republic probably isn't the first place you'd think of when listing of supercar manufacturing countries.

Nevertheless, the country created a mid-engined, air-cooled MTX Tatra V8, that featured in a Kanye West music video.

The car was built in 1991, in collaboration between MTX (which was originally a Škoda racecar repair shop) and Tatra (who created the Tatra 97, a car that inspired the original Volkswagen Beetle).

Apparently, only four of the cars were ever made. Production was reportedly halted after a fire destroyed the Kopřivnice plant in which it was being built. Over 200 orders were made for the car, but were never fulfilled.

Now, almost 20 years later, the Czech supercar has found new fame. It features in the opening of a Kanye West video. "Runaway" is a 34-minute film featuring tracks from the rapper's 2010 My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album.

In the film, the MTX drives through the forest with Kanye at the wheel, "Dark Fantasy" playing in the background. The car is then hit by a fireball raining down from the sky, resulting in the apparent fatality of a woman dressed up to look like a bird.

Using a mid-engined 3.9-litre V8, the MTX Tatra V8 makes 302 horsepower, hits 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, and boasts a top speed of 265 km/h. It also has Lamborghini-style scissor doors and, in typical early-'90s fashion, pop-up headlights.