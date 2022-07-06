Kanye West is reportedly working on a concept car

American rapper and artist, Kanye West, is reportedly working on a concept car: the Donda Foam Vehicle.

Donda, the name of West's mother, has been used as a title of many of Kanye's projects, including his tenth and eleventh studio albums.

And as with most other Donda projects, the Foam Vehicle is a mysterious one. So far, the only information we have is a side-view drawing of the concept.

From the drawing, we can see that the vehicle lacks windows, except at the front, and there are huge wheels front and rear.

The overall shape is reminiscent of AMC's AM Van concept (pictured below) from the 1970s. It shares the same jacked-up stance and diagonal cut-off at the rear. However, AMC's concept did include windows.

The name of the car raises questions as to the construction of the vehicle. Foam would be a highly unusual choice as a body material for a car.

Designer, Steven Smith, has been hired as Head of Donda Industrial Design to work on the project. His previous work focuses mainly on sneakers, with his portfolio including the New Balance 574, Adidas Artillery, and the Boost 700 shoe from West's YEEZY line.

The vehicle will be built in the US, with speculations that it may be produced by Tesla. But these rumours are based solely on the fact that West and Elon Musk are apparently friendly.

Kanye West's ex-wife, billionaire reality TV star Kim Kardashian, recently revealed her collection of luxury cars. In a YouTube video with Vogue, Kardashian revealed “I’ve always been a car girl."

Her collection includes five Maybachs worth US$1 million in total, which were given to her for Christmas in 2020 by West, and one of which she says is her "favourite baby ever."

Could Kanye be creating this car to try and win Kim back? Maybe, maybe not. Only time will tell whether or not the Donda Foam Vehicle will even make it to production.