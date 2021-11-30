Keen to buy a Ferrari? Here's one for less than $40k

A Ferrari is one of those cars people dream to own. One of those "if I won lotto..." wishlist cars.

So, what if I told you, you could get your hands on a Ferrari for $39k? Perhaps that's a bit more attainable... But there's a catch.

This, is a complete rust bucket. And to top things off, there's no engine.

It's a Ferrari 308 GT4, which was one of the automakers first V8 sports cars. The cars, designed by Bertone, not Pininfarina, were initially sold only as Dinos, but by 1976 graduated to genuine Ferrari status.

And while GT4's have recently made a bit of a comeback, people still find them a little bit hard to love. So, perhaps this bucket of rust isn't really living up to that "dream car" status.

This particular car is from 1978, and really did go unloved. Every single surface from the fenders, to the door,s to the roof, has been absolutely destroyed by rot and the interior is very scruffy and faded.

The video below shows the host of YouTube channel, Number27, go through the car. The presenter notes that it’s rare to see classic exotics in such bad condition. Most cars like this one are restored or used for parts, but this one is being sold on eBay in the UK for £15,000 ($39,000 nzd). It's doubtful that anyone would attempt to restore this vehicle.

It simply wouldn't be worth it, as even though prices for these cars have tripled in value over the last 15 years or so, this one is just in such bad shape it'd swallow up just too much cash to make it worth it.

Without taking the terrible body, the engine isn't even included in this sale. It was removed and rebuilt and is being sold by separate negotiation.

That being said, there are some parts worth salvaging. There's the wide five-spoke wheels, the glass, instruments, and possibly a few other bits and bobs here and there. You'd probably make your money back, and have the paperwork to prove you once owned a Ferrari.

Perhaps you could buy it and use it as an art installation.