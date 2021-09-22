Ken Block links up with Audi to help with electric car development

Ken Block is someone that's known for making a lot of noise. Be it from engines screaming or tyres squealing, the head Hoonigan in charge loves to make a racket.

But Block's days at the helm of high-revving turbocharged cars could be over as the rally star has signed up with Audi to help with electric vehicle development.

This move comes after Block finished his deal with Ford earlier this year, leaving the motorsport world wondering which rally-focused brand would pick up the star.

“Audi is the brand that ignited my passion for motorsport,” Block said in a statement. “I am extremely excited to start this new chapter. Together, we will develop innovative projects and push the boundaries of electric mobility.”

Upon Block's arrival to Audi HQ, he reportedly got behind the wheel of an Audi Sport Quattro S1, a DTM Audi V8 Quattro, and the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo.

“It’s also about performance,” said Block. “I love anything that makes me go faster. Electric cars can do that. And as far as sound goes, I have kids who don’t care about that. They think that the sound of electric cars is just as cool as the sound of internal combustion.”

We're not sure that Ken would feel the same way as his kids about the sound of electric cars, but can understand the enthusiasm towards electric power.

“Electrification is a game changer, just like Quattro drive once was," Audi Sport GmBH managing director Julius Seebach said in a statement. "With Ken Block, we’ve got exciting things in store that go perfectly with our strategy.”