Ken Block's crazy twin-turbo 'Hoonitruck' emerges for sale online

Throughout his career, Ken Block has driven some pretty wild vehicles, but the most interesting have been created in the last five years.

You've got things like the 'Hoonicorn', and the 'Hoonicorn V2' which both had more than 1000hp at all four wheels, but arguably the most interesting of the 'Hoon' bunch came in the form of the 'Hoonitruck'.

Loosely based on a 1977 Ford F-150, this heavily modified truck wears a widebody kit, has a full race-spec interior, and most importantly, features an engine with a couple of oversized turbos poking through the hood.

Unlike the Hoonicorn's V8, this truck made use of the same 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 as the Ford GT Le Mans racer, but featured an intake that was the biggest 3D printed car part of its time.

With this crazy set-up, the Hoonitruck was capable of sending around 700kW and 951Nm to all four wheels, through a sequential six-speed transmission for maximum rally points.

You'll remember that this Hoonitruck made its debut in Gymkhana 10, where it shredded tyres down Route 66 and slid around some vintage Edsels. Arguably, it gained more fame for Climbkhana Two, when Block drifted it up China's Tianmen Mountain highway.

If you would like to do the same, Block's Hoonitruck has been listed for sale, but you're going to need deep pockets to take it home. Right now, the asking price is north of $1.5 million.