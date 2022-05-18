Ken Block's latest ride is a mid-engined Porsche 911 with an output of 1,044kW

Ken Block's latest ride is a purpose-built mid-engined Porsche 911 with an output of 1,044kW.

The car, dubbed "Hoonipigasus," is set to compete at the 100th running Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) in June this year, with Block behind the wheel.

PPIHC is a hugely challenging 20km course, with at least 156 turns and an elevation gain of 1,440 metres. The finish line is 4,302 metres above sea level. While this isn't Block's first Pikes Peak participation, it is his first time racing in a PPIHC top-spec class.

The car is dressed with a special livery, which is a nod to the 1971 Porsche 917/20 "Pink Pig." It was designed by a street artist, Trevor Andrew, aka "Guccighost," for the special event.

"Initially, I was like 'Hey, let's call it the Hoonipig,' it's like the Hoonicorn, but it's a Porsche, so we'll call it the pig," says Brian Scotto, co-founder of Hoonigan.

View Porsche 911 listings on Driven

"Then we started talking to our friends at Mobil One. If you know much about racing and Porsches, you know that the (Mobil One) Pegasus really lives well on the side of a 911. Then that relationship started to come together, and that's where it all grew into the 'Hoonipigasus,'" he added.

Powering the pink Porsche is an AWD with a twin-turbo, flat-six 4.0-litre engine that produces a colossal 1,044kW. The engine is paired to a custom Sadev sequential six-speed transmission and features GPS-activated height-adjusted suspension.

Hoonigan and BBi Autosport created the car together and were able to customise the suspension based on GPS-integrated data gathered from their campaign at last year's event. So, depending on where the car is on the course, the system can automatically make adjustments to the suspension to maximise the overall grip.