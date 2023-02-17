Kia and Hyundai reveal theft prevention software upgrade

Kia and Hyundai are introducing software to make vehicles harder to steal.

It comes after a viral TikTok video demonstrated the process of stealing cars in an easy-to-replicate way. According to NHTSA, the trend caused at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities.

The free software update will allow an "ignition kill" feature to be activated by locking the doors with the key fob, and it'll lengthen the alarm sound to one minute rather than the current 30 seconds.

Owners will then have to use their key fob to unlock the doors, and the key to start the engine.

Hyundai plans to install the software upgrade on around four million vehicles, with the first phase available now and the second starting in June 2023.

Kia is still finalising its list of affected vehicles, but it'll likely involve most 2011 to 2021 models with a “turn to start” ignition.

Hyundai Motor America CEO Randy Parker says "We have prioritised the upgrade’s availability for owners and lessees of our highest selling vehicles and those most targeted by thieves in order for dealers to service them first."

People can enter their vehicle's WIN at www.hyundaiantitheft.com to find out whether their car is eligible for the software update.