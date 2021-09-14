Kia announces special $34,900 starting offer for all-new Sportage

Earlier this year, Kia whipped the covers of an all-new Sportage for 2022, which not only looks drastically different on the outside, but also features a brand new interior.

While it was hard to pick where Kia New Zealand would price this stunning SUV, it was thought to be in the $40,000 region. We can now confirm that these estimates were a little high, thanks to a limited-time offer.

That is because the Korean brand's local arm has announced that the 2022 Sportage will be starting at $34,990 for the entry-level LX which features a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

“We have high expectations for the all-new Sportage and, as a limited time offer, are making the all-new LX 2.0-litre two-wheel-drive petrol variant available from only $34,990,” said managing director of Kia New Zealand, Todd McDonald.

“This represents exceptional value as Sportage offers a striking exterior design, premium interior appearance and appointment, as well as an all-encompassing suite of safety features. [...] Sportage has evolved and is an entirely new and sophisticated proposition. It is the dawning of a new age for Kia and our iconic SUV.”

The LX will come standard with 17-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display.

Alongside this front-wheel drive LX, the Sportage is set to be offered in three others trims locally, with both two and four-wheel drive options available.

Right now, the 2.0-litre petrol is the only engine that's confirmed for NZ, but internationally, Kia has offered the Sportage with a 1.6-litre engine as well as mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants.

With the clean car discount on the table, we can imagine that Kia will be planning on bringing the plug-in hybrid Sportage to New Zealand as soon as possible.

This new Sportage will be available to test drive at Kia dealerships from November, with customer delivers expected to start in January 2022.