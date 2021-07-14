Kia Carnival 'Hi Limousine' revealed as an uber-luxurious MPV

Just recently, DRIVEN tested Kia's new Carnival on Kiwi roads, and we could only say good things about this MPV that's bringing the fight in an SUV-filled world.

In standard form, the Carnival is luxurious enough, but the Korean brand recently revealed a 'Hi Limousine' version of the MPV, and it looks like it's capable of competing with the best in first-class motoring.

First revealed in late 2020, the most noticeable difference between the standard model and the 'Hi Limousine' is the extension to the roof, which allows for passengers to stand up inside.

For the 2022 model, Kia has added another configuration to the 'Hi Limousine' range, which does away with the three-row layout, in favour of just two rows. A pair of “Premium Relaxation” captain chairs can now be found at the back.

On top of the massaging chairs, air conditioning, and Smart TV in this back row, passengers can also enjoy a built-in foot massager that will emerge from beneath the front seats.

Foldable tray tables and a fridge beneath the seats are two more amenities designed to keep rear passengers as comfortable as possible. In terms of clothes storage, a hanger can be found behind the rear seats, and shoes can be stored beneath the woodgrain floor.

As with most luxury vehicles, curtains will blackout the rear seats so that passengers can have a nap during long drives.

Unsurprisingly, this Carnival Hi Limousine is quite a bargain in the uber-luxury segment. In Korea, it's going on sale for the equivalent of around $110,000, which is still significantly cheaper than something like a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.