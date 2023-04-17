Kia EV6 Lego: 350,000 bricks later, here's a plastic fantastic collectible (if you have space)

Kia Italy has commissioned an EV6 model made entirely of Lego bricks, to display at Milan Design Week. It calls the display piece "Brick to the Future".

The 1:1 scale model was created using 350,000 individual bricks, by Brickvision: a company founded by Riccardo Zangelmi, Italy's first and only Lego Certified Professional.

Zangelmi's team spent four months/800 hours working on the project and even came up with a functioning lighting system, to ensure the EV6's distinctive lighting personality remains obvious.

The entire build was documented in a video on the Kia Italy YouTube channel.

The films illustrate the various phases of the project, from conception to execution, right the way up to presentation.

Brick To The Future will be displayed during 2023 Milan Design Week from 17 April 2023, then exhibited at the Kia Energy House in Rome.