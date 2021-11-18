Kia EV9 concept car has some super interesting features

Hyundai and Kia have become big contenders in the EV game. This is partly due to their competitive prices, but credit has to go to the cars designs too.

Now, in the wake of the Hyundai Ioniq 7 concept unveiling, comes the Kia equivalent: a boxy SUV full of quirky details.

The Kia EV9 concept is a mid-sized, three-row, electric SUV. It's got an exterior that rivals Tesla's Cybertruck, and a super quirky interior, with a low-poly body and rear suicide doors. Built on the E-GMP platform, its big battery is mounted in the floor, giving it a claimed range of around 480 km.

It's also compatible with the most powerful DC fast-charging out there. According to Kia, the car can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in 20 to 30 minutes on a 350-kilowatt feed.

Similar to the Hyundai concept, the Kia has a large 27-inch screen fixed to the dash - although it doesn't fold up like that of the Hyundai.

But this is where it gets interesting.

Inside the vehicle, the first and third rows can pivot 180 degrees, while its second row can fold flat to form a table. This turns the space into a lounge-like setting lit naturally by the panoramic glass roof. The third row can also be turned around, with the tailpipe popped. This creates a comfortable way to either enjoy the scenery or host a tailgate party.

The car has a big focus on sustainability, with a lot of the interior materials being sourced sustainably. Vegan leather surfaces accompany recycled fishnet flooring, and upholstery stitched from recycled plastic bottles and wool fibre.

The concept car will be displayed at the L.A. Auto Show until Nov. 28.