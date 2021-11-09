Kia EV9 concept teased and debut date announced

Kia has just released a teaser for its new EV9 concept car on Instagram. This comes a couple of months after Kia revealed its first dedicated EV, the EV6.

The EV9 will officially be debuted on November 11, and while the pair of images we have don't give much away, we do get a glimpse at the overall shape of the vehicle, which will probably become the brand’s electric flagship model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kia Worldwide (@kia.worldwide)

From what we can see, the car could be larger than the Sorento. If this is true, it could be a 7 seater. This would mean the EV9's direct competition will be the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7.

The Ioniq 7 will also be revealed this month in concept form, with Hyundai naming the concept the SEVEN. We will get to see the Kia unveiled first though, as the Hyundai will be revealed on November 17 at the Los Angeles Motor Show.

The teaser images indicate the aesthetic of the EV9 draws on elements from the Sorento and the larger North American-market Telluride. There's speculation that the car will have a 100kWh battery carry-over from the Ioniq 7, the option of rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and around 500km of range (depending on the variant).

But these details will become more clear when we have more information.

Seeing as Hyundai has already announced the Ioniq 7 will make it's way to NZ, we can expect to see the EV9 on our shores too. That's if the concept makes it to production - which is likely.