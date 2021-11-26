Kia Niro gets updated with quirky new looks for 2023

As well as updating its badge, Kia has brought impressive new styling to its line-up in recent times, with the Sorento and Sportage featuring impressive new looks for 2021.

The latest Kia model to be graced with updated styling is the Niro, which was first introduced in 2017, and is offered in New Zealand with hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric powertrains.

According to the Korean brand, the updated Niro wears a 'tiger face' front fascia, featuring stark new headlight design as well as new daytime running lights. The rear end features similar light design.

On the inside, the Niro wears an interior that's similar to that of the new Sportage, with a futuristic-looking steering wheel, and an entirely digital dash display.

A new 'Greenzone Drive Mode' debuts on this Niro, and will automatically switch hybrid and plug-in hybrid models into electric mode whilst travelling through 'green' areas such as residential areas, schools, or hospitals.

Kia is yet to release specific details regarding this new Niro's powertrain options, but we can imagine that the same hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric vehicles will be available.