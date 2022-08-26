Kia NZ's super-fast EV6 GT: an extra $28k, but how much quicker?

The range-topping GT version of Kia New Zealand's EV6 will cost $139,990 when it arrives early next year. That's a substantial $28,000 premium over the current GT-Line flagship, but it brings a substantial performance punch.

The GT packs 430kW/740Nm and can hit 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds (GT-Line 239kW/605Nm, 5.2sec). The extra speed comes courtesy of a new rear motor that's 63 per cent more powerful. It's the quickest production Kia in history, naturally. It all comes at some cost to driving range, with the 77kWh battery losing 60km compared with the GT-Line; but the maximum is still a respectable 424km.

Kia claims the GT package is much more comprehensive than simply adding power and performance, though. It has unique steering, chassis and braking systems.

The front suspension has been redesigned with dual lower stabilising arms for the struts and new springs all-round: nine per cent softer at the front and 11 per cent stiffer at the rear. The GT also sits 5mm lower than the GT-Line. The rear suspension is carried over, but the anti-roll bar is 15 per cent stiffer.

An electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD) is unique to the GT and integrates with Smart Traction and Smart Anti-Yaw functions. The new selectable GT Mode allows more slip and complete deactivation of the stability control; there's also a Drift Mode that sends up to 100 per cent of power to the rear wheels.

On the outside, GT superiority is ensured with special 21-inch alloy wheels, green brake calipers, revised bumpers and diffuser extensions.

Kia says the GT was always part of the EV6 programme and was subjected to its own development schedule, beginning in early 2020, with the chassis sign-off in April 2021.

The local-market EV6 GT has also been through an Australian ride and handling programme, to choose the most appropriate combination of suspension settings derived from European settings.