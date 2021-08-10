Kia reveals modified Soul EV as modern-day beach buggy

As the car of the people, there wasn't much that Volkswagen's Beetle wasn't capable of, including tackling the dunes after being converted into a retro beach buggy.

These days, beach buggy conversions aren't as common on passenger cars, but Kia is out to change this, after revealing a highly modified Soul EV for the Boardmasters surf and music festival.

Keeping true to the idea of saving the planet, this beach-bashing Soul was actually built off a "recycled" pre-production vehicle. And what better way to give it a second chance at life than as a beach buggy.

To allow the massive 30-inch off-road tyres wrapped around 16-inch steel wheels to fit beneath the EV, a three-inch lift kit was added, as well as a set of plastic fender flares.

The other obvious exterior upgrades include the roof rack, which is able to carry two surfboards, the obnoxiously tall ariels, and the flimsy-looking solar panel that sits on top of it all.

On the inside, the surf-friendly modifications continue with a fold-out seat for sitting on the tailgate, a storage area where the back seats usually are, and a rack to dry a wet suit after use.

According to Kia, the powertrain has remained the same, with a 65kWh battery, and an electric motor that makes 150kW and 395Nm. Unsurprisingly, the massive tyres significantly affect the EV's range, so you'd be lucky to get anywhere near the original range claim of 450km.

While it doesn't look like the most sophisticated concept we've ever seen, it's great to see brands pushing the boat out with old pre-production models, and creating things that we'd love to see.