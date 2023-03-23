Kia reveals new EV5 electric SUV concept

Kia has followed up the reveal of its EV9 large electric SUV in the past week with another eye-catching zero-emissions SUV. Dubbed the EV5, the mid-size SUV borrows its head turning looks from the larger seven-seat EV9 that is likely to land in New Zealand towards the end of this year.

It features chunky styling with broad shoulders and a boxy silhouette. As with other electric vehicles, it has no front grille and maintains Kia’s signature design elements, including the vertical headlights and “Tiger Nose” front end. There are giant 21-inch alloy wheels and a roof spoiler for enhanced aerodynamics.

It is likely to be built on the brand’s modular electric car platform that provides substantial benefits over traditional layouts. The batteries are stored all under the floor, which gives the EV5 a completely flat floor and opens up the interior space.

Because there is no engine and few mechanical elements up front Kia can push the wheels to corners further opening up interior space and making the vehicle feel much bigger inside than similar sized petrol or diesel vehicles.

The concept also has some more out-there features such as a rear-hinged back door and no central pillar that allows for a complete open space when both font and rear doors are open. This is paired with swivelling chairs that can turn outwards.

These are unlikely to make it into production versions.

Karim Habib, head of Kia’s global design centre, says the EV5 is designed to showcase sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions.

“It is designed to inspire our customers on every journey, while providing sustainable and environmentally responsible solutions,” says Habib.

Kia plans to replace leather surfaces with materials such as seaweed extract and recycled plastic bottles in the seats, doors, dashboard and headliner.

Initially slated for the Chinese market the EV5 is a near certainty to be pushed out to global markets as part of the company’s plan to introduce 14 new electric cars by 2027.