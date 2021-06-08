Kia's all-new Sportage revealed with radical new styling

Given how many mid-sized SUV crossovers are on the market, it makes sense that brands are doing all that they can to make their vehicles more appealing to your everyday buyer.

Kia's all-new Sportage is a perfect example of this, recently revealed with impressive styling, and an interior that matches higher-end vehicles in its segment.

Click here to view all Kia Sportage listings on DRIVEN

Looking at the exterior of this new Sportage, it's clear that Kia has taken some design cues from the brand's EV6 electric vehicle. This is evident in the harsh angles across the headlights and taillights.

It also features a large grille at the front, which looks a lot like what we've seen on Hyundai's latest Santa Fe. Throughout the rest of the SUV, the styling isn't as radical.

On the inside, the Sportage has followed in the footsteps of the larger Sorento with “three-dimensional air vents”, and a touchscreen display that looks quite similar.

It gets a new piano black centre console that's topped by a silver rotary shifter sitting alongside the drive mode selector.

We're yet to hear about powertrain options, but Kia has been seen testing plug-in hybrids in Germany recently, so we can imagine that there will at least be two options.

This new Sportage is set to be fully revealed at the official launch later this year, so we can expect to hear more information then.