Kia's all-new Sportage to get hybrid and plug-in hybrid power

In these modern times, we'd be surprised to see a mainstream manufacturer reveal an all-new model without any electrification, and Kia is no exception when it comes to the new Sportage.

While we're yet to receive details around electrified powertrains in the new SUV, it has been confirmed that both hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants will be offered in the range.

Click here to view all Kia Sportage listings on DRIVEN

From day dot, this new Sportage will be available with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that's connected to an eight-speed automatic.

For both powerplants, power sits around 135kW, and while the petrol makes do with 265Nm of torque, the diesel gets an expected bump up to 417Nm. It's still unclear as to which variants will make it to the Kiwi market, but we'd be surprised if the hybrids didn't land.

Kia gave the world its first look at the new Sportage a few months ago, and we covered the radical new looks then, but they're so wild that it's almost worth revisiting.

On the inside, the redesign is just as radical with two 12-inch displays housed in one big panel in the dash. Each screen reportedly features over-the-air software update functionality.

As you'd expect, it also features every single modern safety feature that anyone would ever need. This ranges from Kia’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as well as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Highway Driving Assist (HDA), and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC).

Interestingly, Kia has confirmed that this Sportage will be built in both short and long-wheelbase form, obviously attempting to appeal to as wider audience as possible with the SUV.

“The Kia Sportage epitomises what a family-friendly SUV should be, so it’s understandable that it has enjoyed particular sales-success - nowhere more so than here in New Zealand,” said Managing Director of Kia New Zealand, Todd McDonald.

“We are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the all-new model as it offers enhanced aesthetics, a new driving system which improves ride and handling, together with a premium interior complemented by outstanding occupant safety.

“There has been considerable interest in the new Sportage, and that’s even before details such as model line up, specification and price have been revealed.”