Kia's new big, boosted Stinger gets fresh tech and more power

Kia’s most driver-focused machine just got smarter. The brand has revealed the updated Stinger GT sports sedan, which benefits from some new hi-tech features.

The Stinger’s safety tech now includes the brand’s new Blind Spot View Monitor, which uses side-mounted cameras when the indicator is activated to project a view of your blind spots in the instrument cluster. This tech made its debut in the recently launched Kia Sorento large SUV.

This is coupled with blind-spot collision avoidance tech, which helps prevent the Stinger from drifting into the path of other cars in adjacent lanes.

Along with the upgrade safety comes improved infotainment, including a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen replacing the smaller eight-inch unit from the current model. Base models get a bigger digital display in the dash.

Kia has also managed to squeeze a little more power out of the brand’s flagship 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine by adding a bi-modal exhaust. The engine now makes 274kW and 510Nm.

There have also been tweaks to the Stinger’s look, with new tail lights extending the entire width of the rear and turn signals mimicking a chequered flag.

The new look is finished off with a pair of fresh alloy wheels.

Todd McDonald, Managing Director of Kia Motors New Zealand says: “Stinger was introduced as a halo model for the Kia range and it has most definitely succeeded in projecting a muscular and technically advanced image onto our brand.

“The new Stinger builds further upon its sporting abilities and reconfirms its credentials as the ultimate grand tourer. We’re very excited about the imminent arrival of the updated model. We had completely sold out of the previous Stinger and there are customers signed up who are very, very eager for the new one to arrive.”

- News.com.au