Kia Seltos upgraded for New Zealand market

The model that helped establish Kia as a go-to SUV brand for Kiwis is now sporting a minor styling and tech upgrade.

The Seltos was a top-seller at launch in 2019 and more than 7000 have been registered in New Zealand over the past three years.

The updated Seltos is on sale now in LX and LX+ forms, with the higher-specification models set to arrive in the second quarter of the year.

The front and rear garnishes have been restyled to bring the model in line with newer Kia models, including new tail lights; both models now have privacy glass, front parking sensors and Lane Follow Assist (LFA).

Rounding out the changes are intelligent and manual Speed Limit Assist, Rear-View Monitor as well as a new 4.2-inch TFT LCD supervision cluster.

The LX+ adds new 17-inch alloys, single zone climate control, three additional USB-C charging ports, a full size spare wheel, and solar windshield/front door glass.

Both LX variants are still powered by a 2.0-litre petrol four with 110kW (7.7l/100km).

One thing Kia NZ hasn't been able to replicate is the super-sharp price from 2019. One of the reasons Seltos gained such traction three years ago was an attention-grabbing $25,990 launch price for the LX - representing a lot of small-medium SUV for the money.

The upgraded LX is still a "highly desirable entry price" at $32,990, says Kia NZ. The LX+ carries a $3k premium at $35,990. Both have a five-year/100,000km warranty.