Kia Stinger (and its petrol V6) gets a last blast with $95k Tribute Edition

The Kia Stinger has long since departed New Zealand showrooms, but it's getting a last blast with the Tribute Edition - which the company is calling a "fitting finale to the iconic rear-wheel drive performance machine."

It's a global model, with just 1000 being produced worldwide. There are four allocated to NZ at a price of $94,990 (with a four-year service plan included).

In New Zealand, the Tribute Edition is available in Moonscape Matte Grey (it's also offered in Ascot Green in other markets). The wing mirrors, 19-inch alloy wheels and brake calipers are all in black, as are some interior elements.

In the cabin, Terracotta Brown is used for the seat, door trim and stitch decoration thread. A special Hornet logo (get it?) is on the headrest, while the door sill carries the build number of each vehicle (1 to 1000).

The Tribute is powered by the familiar 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6, with 274kW. Will it be the last V6 ICE-only model ever sold by Kia NZ? Could be.

“This new and exclusive Tribute Edition retires the Stinger nameplate with the accolades it so richly deserves,” says Kia NZ managing director Todd McDonald. “It’s a fitting farewell to a model which put Kia firmly on the world’s stage when it came to performance vehicles.

“Electric is the future, but there is something special about sending the Stinger out in style with the Tribute Edition.”