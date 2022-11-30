Check out this awesome all-electric Chev pickup restomod

The possibilities for doing wild and awesome things with restomods are myriad, and they just keep getting even wilder and more awesome with the rise of electrification as an option.

Possibly no company sums the broad spread of power options up better than a small American company called Kindred Motorworks, which has just released the final vehicle in its launch line up offerings, the Kindred Chevy 3100.

A thoroughly modern reworking of the classic Chevrolet 3100 pick-up that was produced between 1947 and 1953, the restomod is powered by a 219kW electric motor and a 74kWh battery and joins the company’s line up alongside the Kindred VW Bus (an electric restomod of the 1954 to 1967 VW Kombi), the Kindred Bronco (the 1966 to 1975 Ford Bronco with a 337kW 5.0-litre Coyote V8) and the Kindred Camaro (the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro with a choice of either a 338kW 6.2-litre LS3 V8 in the LS or a 515kW supercharged version in the LT).

Of course, such wonder options for a fully modernised classic don’t come cheap, and the Kindred range kicks off at US$159,000 (NZ$256,000) as the base price for the Chevy 3100, with the Bronco costing a tad more at US$169,000 (NZ$272,000) and the VW Bus and Camaro LS topping the range at US$199,000 (NZ$321,000).

All are slated to begin production in 2024 and are available for pre-order from Kindred’s website now, because you KNOW you want something even cooler than either a Corvette C8 or a Ram 1500 TRX (which are both incredibly cool to begin with) in your driveway...

Check out the video of the Chevy 3100 above or our gallery of Kindred’s offerings below to get a taste of the awesomeness.