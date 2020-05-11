Kiwi car shows combine: Big Boys Toys and CRC Speedshow to join forces

Two of New Zealand's largest annual motoring events, Big Boys Toys and CRC Speedshow (both hosted at ASB Showgrounds in Auckland), have been amalgamated.

Both brands have been acquired by former BNT V8s and domestic endurance series racer Shaun Varney, who forecasts widespread benefits for attendees and stall-holders alike.

"Big Boys Toys will now effectively be two shows for the price of one, by bringing Speedshow into the format we’ll be able to offer punters, sponsors and exhibitors much better value for money," says Varney.

"In all likeliness we would have had to cancel or postpone a standalone Speedshow in July as a result of Covid-19, so we’re confident the new combined mid-November expo will provide the public an opportunity to enjoy an epic event after the various cancellations over winter.

"Big Boys Toys and CRC Speedshow have amazed crowds of Kiwis for a combined 34-years but in a new social climate the time is right to shake things up with a bigger, better and more elevated offering. We’re looking to invest in fresh features to deliver a premium event that appeals to everyone, not just the blokes, and is fun for the whole family.

"Planning is still in the early stages but we’re excited to announce more information on the format and exhibitors later in the year."

The news comes after over a decade of the two shows operating simultaneously, albeit at different times of the year.

Big Boys Toys will continue as the primary title of the event, with the CRC Speedshow name to be adopted by the show's motorsport display site. The shuffle means the Big Boys Toys moniker will continue to build on the entity's 23-year history.

Big Boys Toys 2020 is scheduled for November 13-15 at ASB Showgrounds. Tickets go on sale from June 1.