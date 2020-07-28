Kiwi favourite axed from Mitsubishi's line-up

While most manufacturers are filling line-ups with as many SUVs as possible, it seems that financial constraints are forcing iconic Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi to tighten spending, and drop models from its line-up.

After 39 years, and over 3.3 million units sold globally, it has been announced that the Pajero SUV is going to be no more after production ends in 2021.

Due to a massive slump in production output in recent years, the Pajero's factory in the Gifu Prefecture is set to be rearranged, then eventually closed, as it is costing the company too much.

While it is a shame to see the iconic off-roader's demise, the current model has had an incredible run, after first being shown off in 2006. It then received facelifts in 2009, 2010, 2012, and finally 2015 — the current Pajero.

While the aesthetics have significantly changed since the Pajero first broke cover back in 1982, the current model shares underpinnings with the 1999 model, leaving it behind other (more modern) options in the off-road SUV segment.

In a statement, the brand said: “Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, at its July 27, 2020 board of directors meeting, resolved to stop production in first half of 2021 and close the factory of its domestic production subsidiary Pajero Manufacturing.”

“To establish appropriate production capacity based on the new mid-term plan, we have decided to stop production and close the factory of Pajero Manufacturing. Vehicle manufacturing of Pajero Manufacturing … will be transferred to Mitsubishi Motors Corporation’s Okazaki factory.”

Although we're saying goodbye to the blue-collar off-roader that is the Pajero, the smaller and cheaper Pajero Sport is here to stay, which is better than nothing.

