Kiwi order books open today for high-tech MG4 pure-electric hatch

MG New Zealand has announced a “pre-sale” price of $54,990 (not including the $8625 Clean Car Discount) for its new MG4 Essence pure-electric hatchback. The order books open today, April 11, at Kiwi dealerships.

The MG4 Essence carries a 64kWh battery, with outputs of 150kW/250Nm. It’s actually $1000 more expensive than the larger ZS EV Essence, but it’s a whole other thing. The 4 is the first of MG’s new-generation models to be based on the brand’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), and of course it’s more powerful, with a larger battery and bigger range (435km versus 320km for the ZS).

The MG4 Essence features the MG Pilot driver assistance system (including adaptive cruise control), automatic LED headlights and rear lights, rear parking sensors, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control and MG iSmart app connectivity.

The battery is also capable of charging up to 135kW on a compatible DC fast charging station.

The MG Pilot system includes Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

A two-tone roof, twin aero rear spoiler, 360-degree camera and wireless phone charging are also all standard in the Essence.