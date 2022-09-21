Kiwi prices for VW's ID.4 EV announced: yes, you can have that $8625 rebate

Volkswagen New Zealand's new ID.4 will join the Clean Car Discount club with a drive-away starting price of $79,990 in entry-level Pro specification - just $10 shy of the $80k cap, but sufficient to get buyers the full $8625 from the Government for pure-electric vehicles. The company says NZ is one of the first countries outside the major markets of the US and Europe to get the vehicle, which will arrive here in mid-2023.

The drive away price for the ID.4 Pro (pictured in grey) includes 12 months registration and Warrant of Fitness, plus any other dealer-related preparation charges - guaranteeing an invoive price of $79,990 to qualify for the Discount.

“To launch the ID. product range with our mid-sized ID.4 SUV below the New Zealand government clean car rebate threshold of $80,000 was imperative. We believe this will be very important in helping to support our customers that choose to transition to an electrified Volkswagen,” says Greg Leet, general manager, Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles.

It's all upwards on the price scale from there, of course. There are four model variants, split between Pro and Pro+, in ID.4 SUV and ID.5 SUV-coupe body shapes (which VW calls an "exclusive silhouette"). Retail prices for the top three versions do not include on-road costs (ORC).

A 77kWh (net usable) battery is common to all versions, giving a WLTP range of 485km. All are RWD; the ID.5 GTX dual-motor model is not part of the launch range. The single electric motor makes 150kW/310Nm.

Pro features include aero-style 19-inch alloy wheels, 10-inch colour touch-screen and “Twist & Go” ignition function. The $89,990 (plus ORC) ID.4 PRO+ adds matrix LED headlights with front LED light bar, 12-inch Discover Max colour touch-screen and a Premium sound system.

The ID.5 (pictured above in light blue), priced from $85,490 (plus ORC) has a sportier exterior treatment with two-tone colours. Inside it features the 12 inch Discover Max colour touch-screen as standard across both Pro and Pro+ models.

The $94,490 (plus ORC) ID.5 Pro+ gets a premium sound system and 20-inch alloy wheels.

VW NZ has an ID.4 on display at the Westfield Newmarket pop-up Car Store between Wednesday 21 September and Tuesday 4 October. Additional preview opportunities outside of Auckland will come via a national roadshow (details to be announced).