LA police search for guy who jumped Tesla 15m into air

Los Angeles police are searching for the guy who jumped his brand new Tesla 15m into the air over the weekend.

The stunt was captured on a video that has gone viral, and, unsurprisingly, completely wrote off the car.

The 2018 Tesla Model S was rented, according to police, and after the jump, which happened on residential streets, it smashed into two vehicles. The driver fled the scene.

“There is currently no description of the driver, and the Tesla was abandoned at the scene,” said an LAPD spokesperson. “A misdemeanour hit-and-run was completed, and detectives will be following up with the renter.”

The police are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone able to provide information to help identify the driver.

Footage of the event was posted to YouTube by Alex Choi, who was at a Tesla meet on Saturday night in San Francisco before the stunt. The audience watching were other Tesla owners who attended the meeting.

“So the drive went over without any incident and this random dude wanted to show me the place David Dobrik jumped his Tesla,” Choi says in the video.

David Dobrik completed a similar stunt a couple of years ago, sending a Model X flying over a speed bump on a residential street in Los Angeles.

Thankfully, according to Choi, none of the passengers (which weirdly, included a cat) were hurt. This could have ended much worse.