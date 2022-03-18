Lamborghini agrees to put Aventador back in production after ship sinks

When news broke of the Felicity Ace catching fire at sea, rumours started circulating regarding how many high-end Lamborghinis were aboard the ship, and if they were able to be rescued or not.

The latter was soon answered when the ship sunk to 3,000 metres off the coast of Portugal which would have well and truly destroyed every vehicle on board.

It was recently confirmed by Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann during a media event that no less than 85 Lamborghini models were destroyed in the incident, with the majority being Urus SUVs.

This doesn't prove to be too much of a problem for Lamborghini, as insurance would have paid out, and because the Urus is still in production, the company can just build more of them.

The real problem arises when Lamborghini have to build more Aventadors, as the car has officially finished production. Winkelman confirmed that 15 Aventador Ultimaes were destroyed in the incident.

"This was the edition which was closing the production of the Aventador, and there were 15 on board of the ship," the CEO explained, according to Automotive News. "We put our heads together, and luckily, we are able to replace those cars, so there will be no loss for our customers in the U.S. due to the sunken ship. This is good news.

"And all the rest we are able to replace. The Aventador was tricky, but we made it," Winkelmann concluded.

It wasn't just Lamborghini that suffered losses, either. Bentley has confirmed that it will replace the 189 vehicles lost in the crash, and both Porsche and Audi are in the same boat, but with over 1,000 vehicles lost each.