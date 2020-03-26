Lamborghini Aventador SVJ owners are getting trapped inside their million dollar rides

If you purchase a car that currently holds the lap record around the Nürburgring for production cars, you'd expect that functioning door handles would be included in the seven-figure price tag.

Unfortunately for those who have recently acquired Lamborghini's range-topping Aventador SVJ, an error by a newly-hired worked has left owners trapped in their Italian coupes.

According to an NHTSA report on the matter, "a non properly trained new operator may have not correctly engaged the bowden cable pin inside the internal door handles" meaning that the mechanism will fail over time.

Thankfully, the outside handles will always work, but 26 SVJ coupes and roadsters have been recalled as a result of the error. It's worth noting that Aventadors all have 'Lambo doors' that swing up, meaning opening through the window is a bit of a pain.

All 26 owners with affected cars are set to be contacted by the Italian brand to get their cars repaired free of charge. And after forking out more than $1 million for the car, you'd expect it.

Like many other automotive manufacturers around the world, Lamborghini has closed its doors while the Covid-19 pandemic hits Italy hard. FCA and Ferrari both followed in Lamborghini's footsteps after its announcement.

Now, manufacturers are attempting to use production plants to help with respirator and mask supply for both those suffering from Coronavirus and those treating patients.

Ford, General Motors, Tesla, and FCA have all announced plans to help with this epidemic.