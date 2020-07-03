Lamborghini celebrates its start in cars... with a fast boat

Automobili Lamborghini and luxury yacht specialist The Italian Sea Group have collaborated on a new craft called "Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63" - a reference to the 1963 founding of Lamborghini's road-car business.

If the idea of celebrating the birth of a supercar brand by making a boat sounds unlikely, wait until you hear this: styling inspiration comes from the carmaker's hybrid super sports model, the Sian FKP 37.

Why exactly? The two companies cite their common focus on "attention to quality and details... innovative engineering solutions and a distinct design unique to shared Italian style and tradition".

But it also must help that the super-wealthy who buy luxury boats probably own the odd Lamborghini, and that Lamborghini owners with a hankering for a new boat will probably get a kick out of one with this kind of brand connection.

"If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision," says Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

With two MAN V12 1490kW engines, the motor yacht reaches 60 knots and is the fastest of the Tecnomar fleet. The carbon fibre material puts it in the ultra-lightweight boat classification, with its 63 feet length weighing in at 24 tons.

The hull and superstructure are created from a high-performance shell, developed by naval engineers specialising in hydrodynamic science. They are supposed to evoke the designs of Marcello Gandini from the Miura and the Countach of the 1960s and 70s.

The hard top is inspired by Lamborghini roadsters, while the bow lights are an homage to the Lamborghini concept car Terzo Millennio and the Sián FKP 37, both distinctive for their Y-shaped front illumination.

As in Lamborghini cars, interior details are finished in carbon fibre, with Lamborghini’s Carbon Skin used in the sports seats and on the helm. The start/stop buttons (two, one for each engine) are exactly the same as a Lamborghini car.

The first boat will be available at the beginning of 2021.

No price has been quoted. But if you have to ask, etc...