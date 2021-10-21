Home / News / Lamborghini driver confuses brake and accelerator pedals, flings sportscar into a lake

By Maxene London • 21/10/2021
Photos Supplied

A Lamborghini driver in Austria reportedly confused brake and accelerator pedals and ended up flinging the sportscar into a lake.

According to Austrian police, the 31-year-old driver and 40-year-old passenger parked in a car park alongside Mondsee lake.

The passenger exited the vehicle, before the driver attempted to turn his sportscar around and “must have mixed up the brake and accelerator pedals.”

As a result, he quickly accelerated in reverse and flung the sportscar about 15 meters into the lake. The car quickly began to sink, but thankfully the driver managed to escape the vehicle and swim safely to shore. 

The car was found about 5 meters deep, and the effort to recover it took five divers, a recovery balloon, a tow truck crane and approximately three hours.

