Lamborghini farewells its V12 monster with the Aventador Ultimae

Lamborghini's V12-powered supercar family is what made the brand famous, and has plastered countless walls over the last few decades, but it seems that it might be coming to an end.

Just recently the Italian brand whipped the covers off the Aventador Ultimae, which is a special edition model, and farewells the iconic model from the brand's line-up.

Just 600 Aventador Ultimae examples are set to be built (350 coupes and 250 roadsters), and as the name suggests, it's set to be the craziest Aventador that the world has ever seen.

Officially dubbed the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, the 6.5-litre mid-mounted V12 will send 574KW to all four wheels, which is the biggest power figure ever seen in an Aventador.

It's about 30kW more than the Aventador S, and around 7kW more than the absolutely bonkers SVJ. This tiny power upgrade probably won't be noticeable on the street, but it's certainly worthy of bragging rights.

This is enough to rocket the Ultimae to 100km/h in around 2.8-seconds before topping out at 355km/h.

In terms of exterior tweaks, the Ultimae isn't as wild-looking as the SVJ, but benefits from subtle tweaks to keep things fresh. These include a new front splitter and rear diffuser as well as the new twin-exit exhaust.

On the inside, things are kept pretty subtle with the black-on-black leather interior, but customers can choose from a wide variety of colours to make the cabin just as wild as the exterior.

It's hard to say whether or not Lamborghini is planning on producing another V12-powered supercar after the Aventador, but considering that we've seen the Sian plug-in hybrid, the brand might continue down that route.