Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica revealed as the best of both worlds

Now that the sun is finally setting on the Lamborghini Huracan, we're seeing a lot of special models breaking cover to farewell the iconic supercar in a fitting fashion.

The most recent of its kind to be revealed is called the Huracan 'Tecnica' and it reportedly sits between the regular Evo RWD model, and the ballistic track-ready STO model.

Click here to view all Lamborghini listings on DRIVEN

Starting on the outside, it's clear that the Tecnica has been inspired by Lamborghini's most exclusive vehicles, with front air intakes from the Sian, and window shaping that mimics the Essenza SCV12.

At the rear, it gets a re-designed slatted carbon fibre engine cover that looks reminiscent of the crazy louvres that are found at the back of the Aventador SVJ.

Sitting in the middle of this Tecnica is the same naturally-aspirated V10 at the STO, which makes a few more ponies than the standard V10, pumping out 470kW and 565Nm.

In terms of performance, it beats the Evo RWD to 100km/h with a time of 3.2 seconds, but is down on the STO, which will smash that same sprint out in just 3.0 seconds flat.

Weight is slightly down on the standard car thanks to a carbon hood, and other lightweight bodywork. The finaly figure for the Tecnica sits at 1379kg.

While this looks to be an epic machine, the upcoming Huracan Sterrato has our attention, as it promises to be a high-riding, off-road ready Huracan.