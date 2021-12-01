Lamborghini is creating a gaming chair collection

Lamborghini is venturing into the world of gaming, creating a gaming chair collection: Automobili Lamborghini Collection.

The collection, that was co-developed with Secretlab, consists of the standard seat and the ‘Pinnacle Edition,’ with the covers coming from the seats at The Real Race, a global racing simulator competition.

The Pinnacle Edition chair is the one that has us excited though, it includes a carbon fibre top plate and plush Alcantara, similar to what you’ll find in one of Lamborghini’s road cars. It also features Verde accents and has a prominent Lamborghini logo embroidered onto the backrest.

Secretlab has become a leader in the world of gaming chairs since its establishment in 2014, and its chairs are used by over 1 million people worldwide, including some big name gamers.

“The amount of detail that goes into every single Lamborghini car is exceptional, and that’s something we share at Secretlab,” says Secretlab co-founder and chief executive Ian Ang.

“Marrying our leading edge in technology and ergonomics with Lamborghini’s performance-driving DNA to create not one but two chairs for the brand’s most loyal fans has been a dream.”

Pricing details for the two seats have not yet been announced, although Secretlab has confirmed that both seats will arrive in 2022.